Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff’s War Took 4 Top-Notch Action Directors & 1 Whole Year For Action Sequences

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff’s action spectacle War is the biggest Bollywood film releasing this year given the sheer anticipation from audiences to see this visual extravaganza. Hrithik and Tiger, two of the biggest action superstars of Indian cinema, fight each other in a ruthless, merciless showdown that will surely leave audiences on the edge of their seats to find out who prevails. YRF gave a hint of the brilliant action choreography that audiences will be treated with the teaser of the film that went instantly viral and became the nation’s talking point.

Four of the top action directors of the world Paul Jennings (The Dark Knight, San Andreas, Jack Reacher and Game of Thrones), Franz Spilhaus (Safe House, Eye in the Sky, Death Race), Sea Young Oh (Age of Ultron, Snowpiercer) and Parvez Shaikh (Tiger Zinda Hai, Kesari, Mary Kom) – all specialists in creating a different type of spectacle, have come together to design breath-taking, never seen before action stunts. Hrithik and Tiger Shroff will be seen fighting each other on land, air, ocean and even air! Director Siddharth Anand has clearly left no stones unturned to make War the biggest action film that India has ever produced and it looks like he took over a year to build and plan all the action sequences.

Siddharth confirms the news saying, “It is true because I don’t think any movie in India has spent over a year to design action sequences. I wanted to create an action spectacle, a non-stop adrenaline-pumping visual extravaganza for Indian audiences and for that we all had to give over a year to design these sequences. We had four action directors living and working in different parts of the world and it was important to jam with them on how to make War the biggest and one of its kind action film. We wanted audiences to feel that they had never seen this kind of action and we wanted them to be proud that an Indian film could do what a big-budget Hollywood action film delivers.”

He adds, “In fact, the biggest Hollywood action films have, at the most, 4 action sequences in the film, we, on the other hand, have 7 action set pieces! We had two of the biggest action superstars in our film and we wanted to deliver to the expectations of the people and create the grandest action film to date. The response to the teaser has validated our effort and we are hoping that audiences will give as much love to the film as well.”

The action entertainer of the year will see both Hrithik and Tiger Shroff push their bodies to the limit to pull off these death-defying acting stunts. They will be seen mercilessly fighting each other in 7 different countries and 15 world cities! Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release on the big National Holiday of Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.

