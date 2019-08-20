Paris Paris: Kajal Aggarwal & Team Are Not Pleased With Censor Board’s Decision Of Having 25 Cuts

Pretty actress Kajal Aggarwal, who is a well-known name in Bollywood and South Film Industry, is not that happy these days following censor board’s decision on 25 cuts in her upcoming Tamil release, Paris Paris.

Kajal’s film Paris Paris is a Tamil remake of Kangana Ranaut starrer Bollywood hit ‘Queen‘.

It was a few days back where the censor board members had asked the makers to trim down a total of 25 scenes from the film so that the Kajal starrer can be passed with an eligible certificate.

However, the actress and the makers of ‘Paris Paris’, aren’t that happy with the censor board’s decision, as they feel that it’s baseless decision to cut down as many as 25 scenes.

“We have shot for a long time for this film and the whole team has put in a lot of efforts. So we expect to taste the fruits of the efforts we put in. Hope the members of the censor board will approve the film without cuts,” Kajal was quoted so, according to a report by FilmiBeat.

The Arya 2 actress also stated that it was no less than a surprise for her that the Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam remakes of Queen were passed without any cuts.

However, the actress is keeping her hands crossed and is hopeful that ‘Paris Paris’ will release on big screens without any cuts. As the makers of the film have approached the revising committee and are trying their best to assure that film releases on time without any cuts.

The Telugu remake of ‘Queen’ is named as ‘Mahalakshmi’ with Tamanna Bhatia in lead, ‘Zam Zam‘ in Malayalam with Manjima Mohan and ‘Butterfly’ in Kannada with Parul Yadav.

All these versions in South languages are produced under the banners Mediente International Films Ltd and Liger Commercial Brokers.

Queen, was originally directed by Vikas Bahl in Bollywood. The film which had Kangana in lead achieved great success and was very well appreciated by the audience.

Apart from Kangana, the original also starred Rajkummar Rao, Lisa Haydon among others in important roles.

