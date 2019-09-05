Saaho Box Office Day 6 Early Trends (Hindi): A Ray Of Hope For Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor Starrer!

The magnum-opus, much-awaited, Prabhas & Shraddha Kapoor’s Saaho hit the theatres and didn’t get as expected response from the audience. It opened to a fairly mixed response from the critics but the initial numbers proved that it had the buzz for a good headstart.

It opened a very good note by earning 24.40 crores with the Hindi version. The mass circuits are its biggest aid as they have been bringing in considerably better numbers for all these days. It witnessed a minor jump on its day 2 and bagged in 25.20 crores but Sunday was monumental with 29.58 crores.

The partial holiday of Ganesh Chaturthi helped the movie to retain its ‘double-figure’ streak. It collected 14.20 crores on its 1st Monday. Though the jump was visible, being the first weekday, the film earned the benefit of the doubt. But, Tuesday figures clearly showed that it’s rushing downhill as it earned just 9.20 crores.

Early estimates of the Wednesday figures suggest a hold despite chaotic rains. As per the early trends, the movie has earned in the range of 7-8 crores on its 1st Wednesday. This is a respectable hold after the drop on Tuesday. If we go by the estimates, the total of the film could end up being in the range of 109-110 crores after 6 days.

Saaho was shot simultaneously in Telugu, Hindi and Tamil languages. The film also stars, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murali Sharma, Chunkey Panday and Jackie Shroff. Directed by Sujeeth, Saaho, which also features actress Shraddha Kapoor, is made on an extravagant budget of Rs 350 crore. The film released on Friday.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!