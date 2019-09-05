The Kapil Sharma Show Star Kiku Sharda Charged 78,650 For A Cup Of Cappuccino & Tea But He ISN’T Complaining!

The Kapil Sharma Show star Kiku Sharda, who is popularly known for his characters like Bacha Yadav and Palak, is currently enjoying in Bali. Post the Rahul Bose bananas fiasco, now Kiku has shared his experience of getting charged a bomb for a cup of cappuccino and tea.

He took to his Twitter account and shared the picture of the bill. In the bill, we can see that he has been charged 78,650/- for two hot beverages.

Taking to Twitter, Kiku wrote, “My bill for 1 cappuccino and 1 tea is 78,650/- ,,,,,,, but I am not complaining as I am in Bali , Indonesia and this amount in their currency converts to ₹ 400/- in Indian currency #mehengaayee.”

Just like his reel character, he’s funny in real life too.

Earlier, Rahul took to his Twitter account and shared a video expressing his outrage for being charged Rs. 442.50 for two bananas. He captioned the video as, “You have to see this to believe it. Who said fruit wasn’t harmful to your existence? Ask the wonderful folks at @JWMarriottChd #goingbananas #howtogetfitandgobroke #potassiumforkings.”

