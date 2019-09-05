Post Batla House & Mission Mangal, Now John Abraham & Akshay Kumar To Clash Yet Again On Eid 2020?

Since 2018, there has been a unique form of clash between Akshay Kumar & John Abraham on Independence Day, with both the movies finding its own set of audiences and flourishing together at the box office. This year we saw Batla House and Mission Mangal at the ticket windows, but looks like both the actors are in for more. Post Akki’s Laxmmi Bomb being scheduled for Eid 2020, now John’s Mumbai Saga may be postponed to the same occasion too!

It all started with Sanjay Leela Bhansali & Salman Khan’s Inshallah which had booked the Eid 2020 slot, being shelved. Soon after the makers of Laxmmi Bomb announced their release date on the occasion. Now if reports by Deccan Chronicle are to be believed, John’s Mumbai Saga which was earlier scheduled for June 19, 2020 may just be postponed. “Mumbai Saga, starring John Abraham and directed by Sanjay Gupta, may also come on the same day, turning it into a hattrick of clashes,” reveals a source close to the development.

About why the sudden change of mind since the movie was slated for a June release, the source further added, “But there is a talk about how the film will clash if it comes six weeks later on July 31.”

Now let’s see whether the clash takes place or not, but if does, who are you rooting for this time?

Meanwhile, Mumbai Saga is a gangster drama set in the eighties and the nineties. It stars John Abraham, Jackie Shroff and Suniel Shetty in key roles.

Laxmmi Bomb on the other hand stars Kiara Advani alongside Akshay as the female lead.

