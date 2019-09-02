Batla House Box Office: Keeps Progressing In Its 3rd Weekend, Surpasses Lifetime Of Luka Chuppi

Batla House kept bringing in some numbers during its third weekend, what with 3.16 crores more added to its total. With that the overall collections have reached 94.92 crores. The film saw an expected dip on Friday when collections went below the 1 crore mark. However, Saturday and Sunday jumped again and that resulted in a better looking weekend number.

The film has crossed the lifetime numbers of Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores) in just 17 days and today would go past Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi (94.92 crores) which garners the exact same collections and Baby (95.50 crores) as well since it’s the partial holiday of Ganesh Chathurthi. Post that it would be about challenging the lifetime numbers of Welcome Back (97 crores) which is ironically the highest grossing film in the 90s which couldn’t breach the 100 crores mark. Incidentally, that was also a John Abraham starrer, albeit a multi-starrer with Anil Kapoor and Nana Patekar in principle roles as well.

Of course, everyone associated with Batla house, including filmmaker Nikkhil Advani, would be hoping that Batla House sees a better fate and eventually manages to enter the 100 Crore Club. However that would turn out to be a touch and go affair.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

