Saaho Box Office Day 4 Morning Occupancy (Hindi): The Footfalls Won’t Stop!

After a remarkable run over the opening weekend at the box office, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer has clearly proved for itself that there’s no stopping anytime soon. Despite mixed reactions, the movie has only shown upward trend in the previous days, be it in terms of its occupancy or advance booking, which has led for it to witness a continuous rise in its collections. Now talking about today, here’s what the trends suggest about the occupancy.

Saaho has made earnings of 79.08 crores till now at the box office. Talking about morning occupancy for the day, it lies in the range of 30-35%. This was somehow expected as it is a partial holiday at some regions of the country owing to the occasion of Ganesh Chathurthi. While everything has been so far so good, the coming days of the week will majorly decide the fate of the movie in terms of its lifetime run.

Meanwhile, actress Lisa Ray has accused the makers of Saaho of plagiarism. The actress took to Instagram on Friday to write a post, where she has alleged how the makers of Saaho have copied an artwork of contemporary artist Shilo Shiv Suleman, and used it in one of their posters.

Lisa shared the two pictures, one of the original artwork and the other of a similar image featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor’s photos on it.

The picture in question happens to be a poster of the song Baby Won’t You Tell Me, featuring Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor. In the poster, the two actors can be seen walking hand in hand while the background looks very similar to the artwork shared by Lisa.

The makers of Saaho are yet to react to this.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!