Saaho Box Office (Worldwide): Garners Earth-Shattering 205 Crores In Just 2 Days!

By now, it’s a nation-wide fact to how enormous Sujeeth’s directorial Saaho is turning out to be at the box office. The ‘Baahubali’ effect is clearly winning over the negative word of mouth for Prabhas, and it’s happening not just in India, but worldwide as the movie has achieved a remarkable feat there too.

While the Hindi collections of the previous 2 days remained to be 49.60 crores in total, the collections overall combined of all languages went as massive as 142 crores. If these numbers are leaving you awestruck, there’s more.

Saaho globally has raked in 205 crores gross, a kind of collection which is nothing but earth shattering in itself. All hail the trio – Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Sujeeth because this movie has achieved a kind of feat which will even be difficult for major Bollywood biggies to surpass. Indeed, some celebration calls on the cards!

Meanwhile, the movie also has a superlative ensemble cast of Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Panday, Mahesh Manjrekar, Arun Vijay, Murali Sharma, amongst others.

Saaho is a high octane action thriller which is presented by T-Series, produced by UV Creations and directed by Sujeeth, released yesterday- nationwide and got the nation celebrating the ‘World Saaho Day’ on its release.

Bahubali superstar Prabhas revealed he tries to sleep a lot the day before a new movie hits the screens.

The Telugu actor revealed this while promoting Saaho on the comic show The Kapil Sharma Show. Show host and comedian Kapil Sharma was curious to know about rumour that Prabhas prefers sleeping the day before his film’s release.

“Yes, I try to sleep a lot, but I couldn’t sleep well because of tension and stress. The rumour is almost right,” said Prabhas.

