Saaho Box Office Day 10 (Hindi): Has A Decent Sunday, Overall Collections Go Past 130 Crores Mark

Yet another milestone has been accomplished by the Hindi version of Saaho as the overall collections have gone past the 130 crores mark. On its second Sunday, the film brought in 6.60 crores and that has elevated the overall numbers to 130.98 crores.

In its endeavor to come close to the 150 crores target, the film needs to make it 10 crores at a time. For now, the next immediate target is 140 crores and Saaho would be hoping that it manages to reach there by end of third weekend at least, if not by the end of second week itself. There is a lot at stake when it comes to the Hindi version of the film since the South has not performed optimally at all, and because of that the break even from the theatrical revenue perspective would depend a lot on how the Hindi version performs.

Of course, in Hindi the film has done reasonably well and though the first weekend numbers had given an indication of 150 crores being crossed in a jiffy, for now it would be touch and go with that milestone. Still, the fact that the Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor and Neil Nitin Mukesh starrer has come this far is a good enough accomplishment as well since the only films from down South that have actually performed well at an all-India level are Baahubali – The Beginning, Baahubali – The Conclusion (both starring Prabhas) and 2.0 (with Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar).

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

