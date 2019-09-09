Priyanka Chopra: “I Was Yelled At By Directors & Thrown Out Of Movies”

Priyanka Chopra has made it big in Bollywood as well as Hollywood. The actress is enjoying her professional and personal life as currently, she is in her happiest phase. However, in an interview with Vogue, the Baywatch actress talked about her early days in the film industry and how poorly she was treated.

PeeCee shared that she didn’t know anyone when she entered the industry. “I was yelled at by directors, I was thrown into movies, I was thrown out of movies,” added Priyanka. She also said that the more you talk the less you will listen and the less you will learn. She decided to be confident in her approach and learnt that what a person does after failure makes them successful.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka Chopra will be making a comeback in Bollywood after a long time with the film, The Sky is Pink. The film is helmed by Shonali Ghosh and also stars Farhan Akhtar and Zaira Wasim.

The Sky is Pink is co-produced by Ronnie Screwvala’s RSVP Movies and Priyanka Chopra’s Purple Pebble Pictures. It will hit the screens in October this year.

Priyanka Chopra will be attending Toronto International Film Festival where her film ‘The Sky is Pink‘ will be screened on September 13.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!