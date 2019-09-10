Jamai Raja 2.0: THIS Person Convinced Ravi Dubey To Do Kissing Scene With Nia Sharma

After enjoying all the praises for its first season, Ravi Dubey and Nia Sharma’s Jamai Raja is coming up with its second season. Jamai Raja 2.0 will be showcased on Zee5. The promo of it was released recently and it garnered appreciation not only by the viewers but also celebs like Hina Khan, Nakuul Mehta, Badshah and others.

Now it is being said that Ravi Dubey almost called it quits for the show as he had intimate scenes in the show.

According to a report in SpotboyE, Ravi wasn’t comfortable shooting a kissing scene with Nia. But it was his wife Sargun Mehta who convinced him. A source revealed, “They had to shoot for a kissing scene, and as Ravi had never done one before on screen, he wasn’t too comfortable on the sets. He almost refused to do it, and the team had to reach out to his wife Sargun Mehta to convince him to do it.”

He further added, “Sargun never shies away from anything. I did tell her about the kissing scene and she said, ‘Why are you running it by me?’ She was supportive of me doing the scenes. In fact, I told my mother and mother-in-law as well that the show has kissing scenes.”

Well, we should thank Sargun for changing Ravi’s mind, else we wouldn’t have seen him in the show.

