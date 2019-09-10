Prassthanam Actor Sanjay Dutt: “Dark Clouds Are Gone, I’m Finally At Peace”

Sanjay Dutt is the original bad boy of Bollywood! Though he may not have had the best start to his year with Kalank, Sanju Baba remains unfazed as he is starting off with his own production house alongside wifey Maanayata Dutt!

In a recent interview with Mumbai Mirror that actor said he is now finally in a happy space and the dark clouds of his life have finally faded away. Sanjay was quoted saying, “The dark clouds are gone, I am finally at peace. Like Chintu sir, I am happiest on a film set and now, I can do the work I want to do. Films like Bhuj, which is about the 1971 Indo-Pak war during which my tribal character and some ladies help Ajay’s Air Force officer by building an air-strip overnight in Bhuj. It’s a lovely story of heroism.”

Dutt who had been hitting headlines for his drug abuse to dating history said the biggest shocker of his life was when he was arrested under TADA in 1993. Though the actor was acquitted of all charges in 2007, he was sentenced to 6 years of rigorous imprisonment for possession of arms.

The Khalnayak actor’s wife; Maanyata, who was asked about the changes she has seen in the actor over the years said, “Earlier, he used to be disturbed, his father didn’t live to hear the court say that he was not a terrorist and acquit him from TADA charges. That had tarnished the family name and bothered him for years. “

Sanjay will next be seen in Deva Katta’s multi starrer, Prassthanam, that also features Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Ali Fazal and Chunkey Panday in pivotal roles. The actor also has Bhuj: The Pride Of India, another ensemble film starring Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha and Parineeti Chopra in important roles among others.

