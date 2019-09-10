Hina Khan Shows Different Moods In Her Latest Cute Pics, Check It Out!

There goes no day without Hina Khan sharing gorgeous posts of herself on Instagram. She not only shares photos and videos from her sets, photoshoot or events, the actress also keeps sharing her workout videos. It takes a minute for the Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress’ pics to get thousands of likes.

A few hours ago, Hina Khan shared a few pics in which she is showing us her different moods. Dressed in a denim jacket and pants, she has given cute expressions in the photos. The former Bigg Boss contestant captioned the pics, “Moods”.

Check the pics out:

On the work front, Hina Khan won hearts as the iconic villain Komolika in Ekta Kapoor’s Kasautii Zindagii Kay. The show stars Erica Fernandes and Parth Samthaan as Prerna and Anurag.

For at least 5-6 months, Hina played the role of Komolika and impressed people with her vamp act. People were going gaga over her hot and stunning looks in the show. However, she quit the show in April to venture into films. This year, the actress made her debut at Cannes Film Festival and walked the red carpet. She attended the prestigious film fest for the screening of her feature film, Lines.

Hina Khan is currently shooting for Vikram Bhatt’s film. She plays a lead in it and this film will mark Khan’s debut in Bollywood.

