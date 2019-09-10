Saaho Box Office Day 11 (Hindi): Hangs In Well On Monday!

Saaho is on its way to be a success in the Hindi version. It is bringing in audiences even in the second week, what with 2.60 crores more coming in on Monday. Compared to Friday collections of 3.75 crores, this is a good enough hold and looks like collections would stay over the 2 crores mark right through the weekdays.

The film has now collected 133.58 crores already and would be close to the 140 crores mark before the week is through. Post that 150 crores would be a comfortable milestone and that would ensure that a hit status is on the cards.

The Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor starrer has done well so far and though there were 2-3 days in between the fall seemed more than expected, Saaho has typically done well to pull itself back in the reckoning instead of taking a free fall route. That is being possible due to mass centres patronising the film well, especially due to the grand action sequences that it boasts of.

One just feels that had the potential of the story been leveraged further, this was easily a 200 Crore Club film in the offering as it had all going for it with audiences truly rooting for the star of the show and the action genre.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

