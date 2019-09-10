Chhichhore Box Office Day 4: Sajid Nadiadwala-Nitesh Tiwari’s Film Has A Terrific Monday, Is A Hit

Chhichhore enjoyed a tremendous Monday at the box office as 8.10 crores came in. This is superb by all means as it is even better than the opening Friday of 7.32 crores. While that number was good as well, the fact that it has grown so much instead of falling is an excellent testimony of how the Nitesh Tiwari directed film has enjoyed audience appreciation in a major way.

Such kind of trending is all the more powerful since in weekdays the ticket rates are lower than Friday and still the collections are more which means the footfalls have grown really well. The film is now a major hit and the manner in which it is trending, a superhit could well be on the cards as well. This is great news indeed for Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and Varun Sharma who are the stars of the show.

For producer Sajid Nadiadwala, Chhichhore is now a jackpot no less. He has been enjoying over 80% success rate in the industry for last 25 odd years and after Super 30, even this film will now certainly cross the 100 crores mark. Currently standing at 44.08 crores, this Nadiadwala Grandson production will be in 60-65 crores zone before it steps into the second week.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

