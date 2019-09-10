Chhichhore Box Office Day 4 Early Trends: Not Just Passes The Monday Test, But Earns A Distinction!

Chhichhore passed the Monday test with flying colours, at the box office, as the film remained rock steady while it came out of the weekend benefit. The film’s occupancies remained almost similar on Monday as compared to Friday thanks to the excellent word of mouth it received, and despite a slight drop in ticket prices the collections have held stronger than expected.

The Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor & Varun Sharma led film has earned 7-8 crores on Monday as per early estimates and it means it’s more or less in the similar zone as its Friday.

This takes the 4 days total business of the film in 42.98 – 43.98 crores range which is a very good result. Going by the trend so far, the film is likely to hold steadily over the weekdays which will mean the first week will end very close to 60 crores mark.

Talking about the Box Office response to Chhichhore, director Nitesh Tiwari recently said that the team is happy.

“We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that’s enough for us. I don’t think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience’s love and support for this film for a longer period,” said Tiwari, when he was asked if his latest film will be able to reach the Rs 100-crore mark at the box-office.

He further added, “All of us are feeling very happy with the kind of love the movie is receiving, and the way people are recommending it to friends and families. It’s a very heartening scene. I don’t think any creator can ask for more. I feel these guys (film’s cast) have put in a lot of hard work and effort during the making the film. The way it has shaped up, I feel really happy for them.”

