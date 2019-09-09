2.0 Box Office Day 3 (China): Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar Starrer Gets Poor Response Despite Big Release!

Rajinikanth & Akshay Kumar starrer Tamil film 2.0 released at the Indian Box Office last year and did very well. The sequel of 2010 sci-fi film Robot earned 188 crores in just Hindi version and proved to be Akshay’s highest grosser of All Time at that time.

The film recently released in China on humongous 48,000 screens. Considering the great response to some of the recent Bollywood films in China, the exhibitors and distributors gave it a wide release but the film couldn’t get many takers.

During its first weekend of release, 2.0 earned $2.47 million equivalent to Rs 17.7 crores. The collections are very low as of now and need to remain rock-steady in upcoming days to save some sort of grace.

Earlier films like Dangal, PK, Secret Superstar, Hindi Medium, Hichki etc have done very well in China. In fact, Aamir Khan became a huge name in the neighbouring country after his films did Blockbuster business there.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kumar turned 52 today and the superstar received Birthday wishes from all over the Bollywood film fraternity including stars like Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, John Abraham and Ajay Devgn among many others.

The actor was last seen in Mission Mangal which is still doing well at the Box Office and is on the way to touch 200 crores mark. He will be next seen in films like Housefull 4, Good News, Sooryavanshi, Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey & just announced Prithviraj.

