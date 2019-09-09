Sonali Bendre Shares The Gloomy Side Of Ganpati Visarjan!

The entire country welcomed Lord Ganesh on the auspicious festival of Ganesha Chaturthi on September 2. Now after all the rituals and the festivities, it was the time to bid the lord a grand farewell. Yesterday, Mumbai witnessed several departures of Lord Ganesha idols but it was actress Sonali Bendre, who brought forward the aftermath of the visarjan.

Sonali took to social media and shared an Instagram story of the pollution caused due to the visarjan at Juhu beach.

Talking about the picture, one can see several deranged Ganesh idols, musty flowers, plastic and what not on Juhu beach. Appalled by the condition, Sonali wrote, “After yesterday’s visarjan, if these are not signs of damage we are causing then I don’t know what are! This cannot happen, we need to do better.” Television actor Karan Wahi also posted a few videos sharing the damage that was caused post yesterday’s rituals.

Earlier on the day of Ganesh Chaturthi, Sonali shared a post expressing how happy she was to celebrate the festival at home. She posted a picture of her with a Ganesh idol and captioned it as, “Ganesh Chaturthi is one of my favourite festivals and I really missed celebrating it at home last year… Was part of the Aarti via FaceTime! I’m so glad to be back this year, healthier and stronger, celebrating with my family. I truly believe if there’s faith, it reflects more on the inside…in the dialogue between you and your God… so don’t lose that essence. Once again, we’ve taken the route of bringing an eco-friendly Ganesha & we’ll also immerse the Lord in our home. May this Ganesh Chaturthi bring health, happiness and new beginnings to everyone, and may we all have the strength to overcome the obstacles that come our way.”

