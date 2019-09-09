Even though ex-flames Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt parted way years back, many fans are still rooting for this hot Hollywood couple. Not just fans, but the media is also eager to know where this rekindled love is going.

Jennifer and Brad are obviously very reserved about the topic and have chosen not to talk about their personal equation. But it looks like, the two could not keep it away from the tabloids after all. The reports suggest that Jen took Brad to Cabo San Lucas for a quick steamy vacation. Earlier, it was also reported that George Clooney had also set them up on a vacation.

A source revealed to Star Magazine that their intimate trip was a “3 days and 2 hot nights of passion” kind of an affair. According to the sources, the trip was just pure fun and the two are still talking about where the relationship is going. The report also suggested that things are very uncertain for the two but they are happy with the way things are playing out.

Earlier, Jen even flew her Friends co-star and BFF Courtney Cox to Cabo San Lucas for her birthday. Well, it is safe to say that Cabo is definitely one of Jen’s favourite travel locations to take her close friends to!

