From Ideal Husband To Location – Janhvi Kapoor Is Spilling The Beans About Her Dream Wedding!

Janhvi Kapoor, who made her debut into Bollywood with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, is on a highway to success. With many promising projects like Gunjan Saxena – The Kargil Girl in her kitty, the 22-year-old actress is all about work right now. The actress recently shot for the cover of the Brides Today magazine and has left everyone impressed with the outcome. During an interaction with the team, Janhvi even revealed her wedding plans and it is every teenage girl’s dream wedding.

Even though Janhvi is not planning to get hitched any time soon, she said that she has her whole wedding day planned out already. Janhvi said, “I want something that’s real and intimate and close to who I am. I don’t need anything big and fancy. I already know my wedding is going to be really traditional and happen in Tirupati. I’m going to wear a Kanjeevaram zari sari and there’s going to be a full daawat after the wedding with all the South Indian food that I love – idli, sambhar, curd rice, and kheer.”

Not just this, Janhvi also revealed what her dream man would be like. She said, “He should be really talented and passionate about what he does. I need to be excited and learn something from him. A sense of humor is really important as well. And, of course, he has to be obsessed with me.”

Workwise, Janhvi will be seen in the biopic of former IAF pilot Gunjan Saxena. The film also stars Pankaj Tripathi is a pivotal role. The film will hit the theatres on March 13, 2020. She is also a part of Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy Roohi-Afza starring Rajkummar Rao. Janhvi also has Dostana 2 starring Kartik Aaryan and new entrant Lakshya in her kitty.

