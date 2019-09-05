Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor’s Dostana 2 Will Have Newcomer Lakshya As The Third Lead

A few weeks ago, Karan Johar announced the sequel to Dostana (2008) which will star Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor in lead. Everyone was curious to know who will be another male actor in the film. There were speculations that Rajkummar Rao is being considered, but that didn’t happen. Today, KJo took to his Twitter page to announce that newbie Lakshya will be playing the third lead in Dostana 2.

The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna director tweeted, “Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings…”

As per the reports, Lakshya has signed a 4-project deal with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions.

Even Lakshya took to his Instagram page to share his excitement of collaborating with Karan for Dostana 2.

Lakshya wrote, “Overwhelmed, grateful & down right EXCITED for this wonderful new beginning! Thank you for this welcome into the #Dharma family, can’t wait to get started on #Dostana2! @Dharmamovies”.

Check out the posts below:

Both happy and excited to introduce the new kid on the Dharma block! LAKSHYA will be making his debut with us in #DOSTANA2 and from thereon, we hope to start a solid cinematic journey together! Please welcome #Lakshya and shower him with all your love and blessings… pic.twitter.com/zEgxX8a7V4 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) September 5, 2019

Dostana 2 will be helmed by director Collin Dcunha.

Do you think Lakshya is suitable for Dostana 2 alongside Kartik Aaryan and Janhvi Kapoor? Let us know what you think in the comments below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!