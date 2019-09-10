Late legendary actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s second daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make them proud. Post Jahnvi Kapoor venturing into Bollywood, now Khushi jets off to abroad for further studies.

Yesterday, she was spotted with her dad Boney Kapoor at the Mumbai airport. Before leaving, she was seen with bunch of her friends who came to bid goodbye to her.

Khushi was seen wearing all black jogger suit paired with geeky glasses. Check out video and pictures below:

Khushi’s best friend Shanaya Kapoor is definitely going to miss her. Sanjay Kapoor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of both the girls. He wrote, “Will Miss u khushi.”

Even Shanaya’s mother Maheep Kapoor too shared a picture of the girls and wrote, “#OffToCollege #WillMissYou @khushi05k … Don’t do anything I wouldn’t do #HaveABlast.”

Well, Khushi will really be missed!

Recently, Khushi and Shanaya were seen in Bali as they attended a wedding and several pictures went viral on the internet.

It is also being speculated that both the girls are all set to make their debut but since now Khushi is off for further studies, guess we will have to wait a little longer.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!