Thappad: Taapsee Pannu introduces her character with a powerful quote

Taapsee Pannu is a force to reckon with. Her last few films have been critically loved by the audience and her fans are eager to see her more on the big screen. After impressing everyone with her performance in Badla, Game Over and the recent blockbuster hit – Mission Mangal, Pannu has now moved on to another compelling project. Yes, it was just a few days back when she announced two new projects that she is working on – Rashmi Rocket and Thappad. Now, she has shared the first look of her character from Thappad.

Sharing the picture on social media, Pannu wrote, “When a man denies the power of women, he is denying his own subconscious” – Amrita Pritam. Moving from one Amrita to the other….. Main tenu pher milangi…. in theatres from 6th of March 2020.” Thappad will be Taapsee’s second film with her Mulk director Anubhav Sinha and it will be a special treat for all the ladies as it is hitting the theaters on Women’s Day next year. .

Talking about the picture, we can see Taapsee in a simple salwar-kameez. She has donned a straight hair look after a really long time and is looking absolutely simple and sweet in the picture. Check out the post right here:

Talking about the film, director Anubhav Sinha wrote, “Eleven is an auspicious number and this is my eleventh film and probably the toughest so far. Keep us blessed. This one is dedicated to the women of India. See you Mar 6, 2020.”

Apart from Thappad and Rashmi Rocket, Taapsee will also be seen in Anurag Kashyap’s Saand Ki Aankh starring Bhumi Pednekar.

