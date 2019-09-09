Mission Mangal Box Office: With 330% Profits, Surpasses A Movie Each Of Aamir Khan & Ranbir Kapoor Yet Again!

Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal continues its strong pace at the box office, adding numbers with each coming day. While the movie has surpassed profits of many biggies including Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju and Aamir Khan’s PK, with its updated collections – it has achieved yet another feat by leaving behind one movie each of both the aforesaid actors.

Mission Mangal has made collections of 197.37 crores till now, which brings it ROI to 152.37 crores, yielding overall profits of 338.6%. Aamir Khan’s Dangal in its lifetime had raked in profit percentage of 330% and Ranbir Kapoor’s Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani made 322%. Clearly, the Akshay Kumar starrer has beaten the numbers of both these movies with a notable gap. And that’s another feather added to the team’s cap.

It is now exciting to see where the lifetime collections land for Mission Mangal which is fighting to reach the 200 crore mark anyhow at this point. Hopefully, with that will happen soon considering the movie’s strong pace and with it, several more records will shatter.

Mission Mangal starring Akshay Kumar with Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen and Sharman Joshi, maybe one of the biggest hits of 2019 so far, but actress Sonakshi has seen consecutive duds over the past few years. Films such as “Tevar”, “Akira”, “Noor” and “Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi” crashed, and she became an easy target for trolls on social media. However, the 32-year-old actress chooses to keep negativity at bay and focus on her job instead.

“Everybody has their ups and downs, not only actors. Even a rikshawallah has ups and downs. That’s normal. That is how you grow as a person. I don’t care what trolls and haters say because I am still here and they are still there. I have this quality that I can shut out all negativity and for me,” Sonakshi said.

