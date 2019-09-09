Is Ranveer Singh More Like Elvis Presley Or Is Elvis Presley More Like Ranveer Singh? Celebs React!

Known for his eclectic, quirky and eccentric fashion style, actor Ranveer Singh can carry any ensemble with absolute panache. Bollywood’s livewire star has now channelled his inner Elvis Presley in the latest post on social media.

Ranveer took to Instagram where he shared a video of himself in donning an Elvis Presley avatar.

In the clip, he can be seen dressed in a gold embellished white blazer with flared sleeves paired with embellished bell-bottomed pants.

The video left his friends and co-worker from the industry in splits.

Sonakshi Sinha wrote: Mad baba.

Kunal Kemmu commented: Sir aap mahaan ho. (Sir, you are great).

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan said: Zabardast.

Kubbra Sait wrote: “Kill us already.”

Jacqueline Fernandes called it “Lovely.”

