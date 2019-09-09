Akshay Kumar Reveals The Secret Of His Fit & Perfect Body On His 52nd Birthday!

Akshay Kumar who has the energy of a 20 year old teenager and is as active as a young kid at the age of 52 is nothing but goals. Earlier today, Akshay unveiled the news of his big Diwali 2020 release by announcing the biopic of Prithviraj.

Akshay is one of the fittest actors in the industry. He doesn’t believe in hitting the gym instead believe in doing yoga and running as much as he can. He recently shared his mantra on social media of being so fit at this age. And guess what, it’s not what you would have thought!

He took to his Twitter account and wrote, “We Are What We Eat…Be a Product of Mother Nature… DON’T be a Product of a Product #AntiSupplements Be True to your body & it’ll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age…trust me, I’m a father of two. Take care, 1 Life, Get It Right”

We Are What We Eat…

Be a Product of Mother Nature…

DON'T be a Product of a Product 💊🥤#AntiSupplements

Be True to your body & it'll carry you in ways you only dreamed of at this age…trust me, I’m a father of two.

Take care, 1 Life, Get It Right 💪🏽 pic.twitter.com/TozYiauVel — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 9, 2019

On the work front, Akshay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, Good News opposite Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani and Laxmmi Bomb.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!