Bollywood is set to witness a new wave of musical romance with the upcoming film Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Headlined by Vikrant Massey and debutant Shanaya Kapoor, this magical love story promises to captivate audiences with its engaging narrative, emotional depth, and the irresistible chemistry between the fresh pair.

Vikrant Massey & Shanaya Kapoor Share a Sweet & Romantic First Look

Recently, the makers unveiled the film’s first poster, featuring Vikrant and Shanaya captured in a sweet moment of love at a carnival, radiating a romantic and mesmerizing vibe.

In her much-anticipated Bollywood debut, Shanaya Kapoor stars alongside the dynamic Vikrant Massey, known for his effortless screen presence and soft charm. Together, Vikrant and Shanaya make for an on-screen pair that feels fresh, magnetic, and certain to keep audiences hooked. While the poster offers just a glimpse of their heartwarming chemistry, viewers are eager to see how they complement each other in their first outing together.

More than just a musical romance, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan weaves heartfelt emotions with soulful music by Vishal Mishra—promising tunes that will linger long after the credits roll and rekindle your belief in the magic of love.

Presented by Zee Studios and Mini Films, and produced by Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan is directed by Santosh Singh and written by Mansi Bagla, with music composed by Vishal Mishra. With Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor leading the way, this musical romance is all set to steal hearts when it hits cinemas on 11th July 2025.

