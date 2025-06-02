Rekha’s timeless classic, Umrao Jaan, a period musical drama originally released in 1981, is set to return to theatres with a magnificent 4K restoration. Viewers will experience the gilded courtyards of 19th-century Lucknow alongside Rekha’s effortless charm and impeccable acting on the big screen once again.

The 4K of the film, produced by S.K. Jain & Sons and Integrated Films, was done by NFDC—NFAI. The movie is helmed by visionary director Muzaffar Ali. It sees Rekha playing a courtesan-poetess in one of the finest performances in Indian cinema, which also earned her the coveted National Film Award for Best Actress.

When Is Umrao Jaan Re-Releasing In Theatres?

The 4K restored version of Rekha’s Umrao Jaan will be re-released in theatres on June 27, 2025. The move would allow the film to reclaim its place in the cultural imagination through an immersive big-screen revival. Muzaffar Ali is also unveiling a limited-edition coffee table book to mark the momentous re-release.

The book offers a rare behind-the-scenes look into the making of Umrao Jaan. Featuring never-before-seen photographs, costume sketches, calligraphy, poetry, and personal anecdotes from the set, the book is both a collector’s item and a deeply reflective tribute to the film’s artistic vision.

What Did The Team Behind Umrao Jaan Say About The Re-Release?

Reflecting on the re-release, director Muzaffar Ali said, “Umrao Jaan was not just a film—it was a journey into the soul of a lost culture, a forgotten tehzeeb. Through her pain, poetry, and grace, we tried to resurrect the elegance of an era where love and longing spoke in verse. I had actors who brought a lot of heft to their characters, and then there was Rekha, who lived Umrao Jaan and truly immortalised it. I am thrilled that the film is back on the big screen for a whole new generation to discover a time and culture that’s very much a part of our being.”

Meanwhile, Rekha added, “Umrao Jaan is not just a film I acted in — she lives within me, breathes through me, even now. At the time, none of us could have imagined the timelessness of the film, the way it would gently etch itself into the soul of Indian cinema. To see it return to the big screen is like watching an old love letter being opened by a new generation. My heart is full.”

More About Umrao Jaan’s 4K Restored Re-Release

Umrao Jaan, a lyrical exploration of love, loss, and longing, has etched its legacy as one of Indian cinema’s most visually and emotionally evocative works. The music by Khayyam and verses by Shahryar, the film’s ghazals like Dil Cheez Kya Hai, In Aankhon Ki Masti, and Justuju Jiski Thi, still echo in the hearts of generations.

The 4K restored version of the film, meticulously restored for today’s audiences, retains the soul of the original while enhancing its visual elegance and sonic depth. It is returning as part of PVR INOX’s Timeless Classics initiative. Umrao Jaan has been restored under the National Film Heritage Mission, an initiative by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Shri Prakash Magdum, the MD of NFDC, said that NFDC-NFAI has been working with Ali for almost a year to present the restored edition. He said the director was “instrumental in locating the original negatives of the film, which should have been the best source of restoration.”

But “due to the condition of the negatives and the fragile nature of celluloid, the film was restored using a 35mm release print which had been preserved at NFAI for decades.” Even the color grading of the 4K restoration was supervised by Muzaffar Ali himself.

So mark your calendars and prepare to immerse yourself in the magic of Umrao Jaan once again on June 27, 2025!

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Detective Sherdil OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Watch Diljit Dosanjh’s Mystery-Comedy?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News