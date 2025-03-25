Rekha is one of those timeless beauties who has tasted supreme superstardom with her glorious film career in Indian cinema. However, along with it, her personal life has also managed to grab a lot of eyeballs. While, many are aware of her heavily publicized affair with Amitabh Bachchan, but not many know that she was also rumored to be involved with actor Jeetendra.

Jeetendra and Rekha were seen in many popular movies like Maang Bharo Sajna, Ek Hi Bhool, Apne Apne, Judaai, and many others. According to the Umrao Jaan actress’ autobiography titled ‘Rekha-The Untold Story’ by Yasir Usman, the close proximity between the actress and Jeetendra also led to a speculated romance. But the actress who has never been that lucky in the matters of the heart, was left heartbroken in this relationship.

The autobiography mentioned the circumstances that led to Rekha and Jeetendra’s rumored affair coming to an abrupt end. It so happened that during the shooting of the film Bechara in Shimla, the Silsila actress overheard the actor talking about her. To her utmost shock, she heard the Sapno Ka Mandir actor telling a junior artist that she was just a ‘timepass’ for him.

This inevitably left Rekha devastated. It was further mentioned in the autobiography that the Khoon Bhari Maang actress cried profusely in the makeup room for several hours. Ultimately, she had to take the difficult decision of ending things with the Himmatwala actor for good.

Well, this led to Rekha and Jeetendra’s speculated romance coming to a bitter end. Apart from this, the actress’ scandalous affair with Amitabh Bachchan who was already married to Jaya Bachchan at that time also grabbed several eyeballs for many years. The duo were said to be together between 1976 and 1981. The actress married businessman Mukesh Agarwal in 1990 but the latter died tragically by suicide just 7 months after their marriage.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Bollywood features!

Must Read: Emraan Hashmi Birthday Special: When Actor Revealed How His Wife’s Reaction To Intimate Scenes In Murder Left Him “Bleeding”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News