Actress Moushumi Chatterjee recently appeared on The Ring with Filmfare and opened up about her exceptional journey in the Indian film industry. She reflected on the challenges of navigating fame, responding to strict societal expectations, and standing her ground in a male-dominated industry despite all odds.

Chatterjee also opened up about her equation with contemporaries during the conversation. Additionally, she remembered her initial days and revealed if she ever fell victim to industry politics. Continue scrolling to know more about her candid conversation!

Mousumi Chatterjee On Her Early Days In Bollywood

Rememebering her initial days in Bollywood, Chatterjee, who took the showbiz by storm as a teenager, said, “Back then, joining the film industry wasn’t easy, especially for a girl. I lived right next to a film studio, my parents were very strict but I had made up my mind to be an actress. I still remember my first shoot as a teenager, all decked out in heavy makeup. Being a rebel, I ran away from set. But taking the public transport home afterward, still in character, was an experience. Even the rickshaw wala was staring at me!”

What Did Moushumi Chatterjee Say About Her Equation With Bollywood Industry Peers?

Chatterjee also reflected on her equation with industry peers, sharing, “My relationships with Rekha, Rakhee, and Zeenat Aman were cordial. In the beginning, Rekha felt I was too controlling, and she felt I was controlling Vinod Mehra’s life. But I chose not to let it bother me—I relied only on my talent and had nothing to hide. There was even a time I was asked to remove my heels to match Rekha’s height. I refused and said, “If height’s the issue, provide her a platform instead.”

The actress further shared her insight on working with two of Hindi cinema’s biggest legends, Amitabh Bachchan and Rajesh Khanna. “Amitabh Bachchan is sharp, politically aware, and knows how to handle his stardom with grace. He never leaned on agents or flattery,” she noted. “Rajesh Khanna, on the other hand, was different. He often surrounded himself with agents, seeking constant pampering and grooming,” Chatterjee added.

Moushumi Chatterjee burst into the Bollywood scene when establishing independent female careers was a rarity. However, she held her ground with quiet resilience and unmatched versatility. Known for her elegance, talent, and unflinching individuality, Chatterjee carved out a path of her own and built a legacy that defied the norms of her time. She won hearts with her performances in classics like Balika Badhu, Anuraag, and Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, among others.

