Following a year-long process, Dhadak 2 is now ready for release, geared for the commercial market. Reports stated that the film had cleared the final board for censoring, bearing a CBFC certificate with a U/A category in the 16+ range. Well, it did not come that easily.

The board presented 16 suggestions for changes related to dialogues, visuals, and certain scenes. The film is a remake of the 2018 Tamil movie Pariyerum Perumal and stars Triptii Dimri and Siddhant Chaturvedi in lead role. It deals with themes of caste and class discrimination. This strong subject led to several cuts and changes by the board.

CBFC Reportedly Asked For Softer Dialogues & Visual Cuts In Dhadak 2

As per The Hindu, one of the biggest changes was in a dialogue that originally said, “3,000 years of backlog will not be cleared in just 70 years.” This was allegedly replaced with a toned-down version: “The backlog of age-old discrimination will not be cleared in just 70 years.” A similar dialogue was changed earlier in Phule.

Caste-based words like “chamar” and “bhangi” was muted and replaced with the word “junglee”. Another line about power and status was rewritten. A long emotional dialogue about the struggles of the oppressed was also changed. Visual cuts included allegedly removing a five-second scene showing a character urinating on Siddhant’s character, Nilesh.

A sequence in which Nilesh’s father faces humiliation was reportedly trimmed. A scene showing violence against a woman was blacked out completely. The CBFC also removed a poem titled ‘Thakur Ka Kuan,’ and a Doha by Saint Tulsidas in a song was replaced with a different verse. Even the blue colour of a dog shown in one scene was removed.

The disclaimer at the start of the film was also purportedly extended from 20 seconds to 1 minute and 51 seconds. The board asked that it be read aloud during screenings.

About Dhadak 2

Dhadak 2 is directed by Shazia Iqbal and produced by Dharma Productions, Zee Studios, and Cloud 9 Pictures. The narrative portrays a young man from a lower caste who falls in love while braving social hurdles. According to Siddhant Chaturvedi, famous for city-based characters, this is his most grounded performance as he belongs to Ballia in UP.

The film also stars Ashutosh Rana, Kharaj Mukherjee, and Aditya Kumar in significant roles. It was planned to be released in 2024, but was delayed due to certification issues. Now that the film has been cleared, Dhadak 2 is expected to hit theatres soon.

Check out the film announcement of Dhadak 2 below:

