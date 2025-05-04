Bollywood is buzzing with rumors of new lovebirds in the tinsel town. Reports have it that actor Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar are allegedly dating each other. Although they have never been papped or seen together in public and have not spoken about their relationship, sources say things are getting hot between them.

Siddhant, who has made a strong impression in films such as Gully Boy and Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, has never spoken much about his personal life. Sara, also, being in the public eye as a star kid, prefers keeping things under wraps. Yet, insiders claim they’ve been meeting away from the spotlight.

“They Seem Very Comfortable Around Each Other”

Reportedly, Siddhant and Sara have been secretly meeting and seem to enjoy one another’s company. The source (via News18) revealed, “It’s still early days in Siddhant and Sara’s friendship, but the chemistry is very much there. They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company and looked very comfortable around one another. It makes sense that they’re keeping things low-key for now.” The source added, “Honestly, I wouldn’t want to jinx this beautiful union either.”

Earlier, Siddhant was reportedly involved with Navya Naveli Nanda, but their supposed affair ended about nine months ago. Meanwhile, Sara’s name was often linked with cricketer Shubman Gill, though they have parted ways too. Now that both of them are single, the timing of this new rumor has raised eyebrows.

What’s Next For The Duo?

There has been no word from either Siddhant or Sara until now. They haven’t yet been seen publicly together, but sources say the two are trying to be discreet because they prefer to keep matters out of sight for the time being. But that hasn’t stopped fans and gossip rags from speculating.

Meanwhile, Siddhant has his hands full at work. After his part in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan, he has Dhadak 2, in collaboration with Triptii Dimri. On the other hand, Sara, though not active in films yet, continues to be a popular figure on social media and is often seen at events and fashion shows.

