War starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff is making headlines ever since the first poster came. Earlier the filmmakers released the teaser and trailer came out yesterday. It will sure shot give you goosebumps if you’re a fan of action movies. The trailer got a very good response and has got more than 26 million views in just 24 hours. War is one of the most anticipated movies of this year.

The trailer promises a high octane action entertainer in which Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff both look in their top form. The action is stylish as well as extravagant which is appealing to the masses. Ever since the trailer has come out, netizens are going berserk about it and flooding social media with reactions. Trailer starts with Hrithik causing destruction and Tiger is assigned to catch hold of him. Not just this, both the actors have a dance sequence too, which is most awaited by fans as both the actors are incredible dancers. Check out the trailer here:

The YRF film has been shot on a lavish scale and is expected to get one of the biggest releases on 2nd Oct. Before the film releases, rate the hype of the trailer below in the poll.

War New Poster Feat Hrithik Roshan & Tiger Shroff On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff & Vaani Kapoor starrer upcoming film War is all set to hit the Box Office hard on October 2. A teaser of the film was released by the makers last month and it took the social media by storm. Now before the trailer release, the makers are coming up with stylish new posters.

A new poster has been revealed by the makers of War which shows Hrithik & Tiger all set for action with guns in their hands. The poster also features Vaani who promises to set the screens on fire with her glamorous look.

War Teaser On ‘How’s The Hype?’: BLOCKBUSTER Or Lacklustre?

War’s teaser is here & we let you decide if this dynamic duo’s action thriller is worthy enough or not. This will be the first time Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff will be seen together on the big screen and the teaser was quite mind-blowing and both the actors look beyond terrific.

There were rumours doing the rounds on social media that what will be the name of the movie and yesterday makers dropped the teaser for one of the most anticipated movies of this year. The teaser is almost for a minute and starts with Hrithik and if only looks could kill, we would have been dead by now. Tiger looks as impactful as Hrithik and the action sequences are very well balanced between both the actors.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, the high-octane film that also stars Vaani Kapoor opposite Hrithik Roshan is set to release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

War is scheduled to release on October 2.

You tell us how much did you like the teaser by voting in the poll below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!