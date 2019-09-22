Katrina Kaif Clears The Air About Her Link Up Rumours With Salman Khan!

Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan have an amazing chemistry, be it on-screen or off-screen. People have often talked about how the two look like they are more than ‘just friends’ but the two actors have always shunned these speculations. Once again, when asked about her equation with Salman, Katrina cleared the air about her link-up with the megastar.

At the recently held media interaction – India Today Conclave, the actress said, “Its a friendship that’s lasted 16 years, he’s a true friend. He’s a solid person who is there for you when you need it. He may not be in touch with you all the time but he stands beside his friends.”

Earlier, also Katrina has said that “Salman is receptive towards what you bring as an actor. When I came on the set, I was 1000 per cent prepared. Salman accorded me respect for that. He acknowledged that I had put in so much effort. We share a respectful equation. Honestly, I don’t cross the line with him. People outside may not understand this. Ours is a healthy equation.”

Salman and Katrina have been in a relationship in the past before they called it quits in 2009. The two, in fact, gave several success post the breakup including the Tiger franchise and Bharat.

Workwise, Katrina will now be seen in Akshay Kumar starrer Sooryavanshi. The film is helmed by Rohit Shetty and is slated for March 27 release next year.

