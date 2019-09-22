Chhichhore Box Office: Beats 3 Movies Of Akshay Kumar; 1 Each Of Ranbir Kapoor & Varun Dhawan

Shushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor and the team have managed to pull off one of the surprising successes of 2019 with Chhichhore. Directed by credible Nitesh Tiwari, the movie was always expected to be good in content but its big commercial success at the ticket windows has definitely put up a smile on the face of the team

Yesterday, Chhichhore surpassed Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone’s Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela and Salman Khan’s Jai Ho, in the list of Koimoi’s Bollywood Top 100 Grossers. And on third Saturday, the movie added another 5.50 crores* to take its total to 117.80 crores*, thus beating another 5 movies in the list.

Chhichhore has now overtook Ranbir Kapoor’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (112.50 crores), Akshay Kumar’s Holiday (112.65 crores), Housefull 2 (114 crores), Jolly LLB 2 (117 crores) and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (116.60 crores). Today, the movie will surpass Barfi!, Baahubali: The Beginning (Hindi), Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Tubelight, Agneepath and Raazi.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released on 6th September 2019. Interestingly, the movie is holding its fort despite a tough competition from Ayushmann Khurrana’s Dream Girl which too caters the same segment of the audience.

Recently, at a promotional event, Nitesh Tiwari opened up about the overwhelming response of Chhichhore. He said, “We are really happy with the audience love to the film and that’s enough for us. I don’t think much about money because there will be times when your film will work at the box-office and there will be times when your film will not work at the box-office. So, we just want the audience’s love and support for this film for a longer period.”

