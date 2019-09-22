Tussling Between Street Dancer 3D & Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor To Also Make Her Digital Debut?

Shraddha Kapoor is on a roll with some interesting scripts to her name. After being part of successes like Prabhas’ Saaho and Nitesh Tiwari directorial Chhichhore, the actress will be next seen in Street Dancer 3D and Baaghi 3.

While Shraddha is jam-packed with her schedule, it is learnt that the actress is keen to make her digital debut. Reports further state that she is highly impressed with the script and its interesting quotient but struggling with her dates as she is busy with two biggies in the kitty. As digital medium requires a lot of time, Shraddha will need to sort her dates.

Apart from Shraddha, the project is also said to feature other big-league actors.

Apart from her acting skills, people witnessed Shraddha’s soft side of being an environmental enthusiast. She earned praises for her stand against the felling of trees at Aarey Colony but the actress said she does not think her effort is anything special. She added that it’s the need of the hour to save Mother Earth, so everybody should come forward and do their bit.

“A lot of people tell me that it is really good that you are part of this campaign, taking out time from your busy schedule and going out there. My retort is it’s nothing special. We have to do this. I don’t think it’s a big deal because it should be the most normal thing any of us should be do,” said Shraddha in Mumbai on Monday, about joining the #SaveAarey campaign.

