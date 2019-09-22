Kartik Aaryan Enters The ‘Amitabh Bachchan AKA Big B League’

Earlier this year, Kartik Aaryan’s Luka Chuppi released on 1st March. The film was a super hit at the box office. Just a week later on 8th March, Amitabh Bachchan’s Badla released and that film too was a super hit. Both films were practically running alongside each other and were catching audience’s attention.

While there were celebrations galore for all associated with the two films, not many would have imagined that just six months down the line the youngster would be sharing screen space with the legendary actor. Well, this is what has happened with Amitabh Bachchan and Kartik Aaryan coming together for a brand endorsement.

Says a close associate of the teen heartthrob, “Kartik is a huge fan of Mr. Bachchan. He was on cloud nine when Mr. Bachchan had praised his Sonu act on KBC last year. It’s every actor’s dream to work with Big B and now Kartik is going to endorse an apparel brand with him. He indeed has entered the ‘Big B league’.”

For Kartik, it is indeed a great high as this is the first time ever that he would be sharing screen space with the veteran actor.

Hopefully, this combination of Big B and Kartik Aaryan would turn out to be wonderful enough to lead into a full-fledged film soon.

