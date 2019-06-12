Baaghi 3: Riteish Deshmukh Joins The Tiger Shroff & Shraddha Kapoor Starrer – Character Details REVEALED

After the mega success of Baaghi and Baaghi 2, fans are super excited to catch the third part of the action-entertainer. In Baaghi 3, Shraddha Kapoor is set to reunite with Tiger Shroff, after the first part. While the sequel included some interesting names like Manoj Bajpayee and Randeep Hooda, the upcoming thriller too has an exciting addition of Riteish Deshmukh.

Earlier, it was confirmed that Riteish Deshmukh will be a part of Baaghi 3, but the latest report of Mumbai Mirror suggests that the movie is to feature a bromance as Riteish Deshmukh to play a brother of Tiger Shroff, thus revealing some important details about his character.

The happy-go-lucky actor is known for his excellent comic timing and have also impressed with his character portrayal in Ek Villain. Baaghi 3 will also mark the reunion of Deshmukh and Shraddha Kapoor after Ek Villain.

The third instalment of the successful action franchise “Baaghi“, starring Tiger Shroff, will release on March 6, 2020.

Tiger joined the franchise, which started in 2016, as Ronnie the rebel. The second part came out this year. The actor will return as the much-loved character of Ronnie in 2020.

“And round three is on! Sajid Nadiadwala’s ‘Baaghi 3′ will be out on March 6, 2020. This one’s for you Baaghians,” Tiger tweeted.

Even before the release of “Baaghi 2“, Sajid Nadiadwala announced “Baaghi 3“.

Produced by Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, “Baaghi 3” is co-produced by Fox Star Studios and directed by Ahmed Khan.

