Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Mohena Kumari, Deblina Chatterjee & Parul Chauhan, Two More Actors Leave The Show

Popular family and high energy drama Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai will see more action post the five years leap. We have already seen that Naira( Shivangi Joshi) is playing the role of a single mother and Kartik(Mohsin Khan) has moved ahead in life. Now as per the reports actress Mohena Kumari ( Kirti) and Deblina Chatterjee ( Gau) have left the show as they didn’t want to play the role of a mother on screen. Also according to the latest reports, twin brothers Shresht and Shubh Saxena who depicted the role of Luv and Kush also have exited the show.

The twin brothers took to Instagram and shared a farewell message which was really very cute. They thanked the entire team of YRKKH for their sojourn of two and a half years.

They wrote on Instagram, “Thank You Rajan Sir, Team DKP & the YRKKH family. It was never a Reel family it is a Real Family for us. It Was an unforgettable journey of two & half year with only sweet memories & lot of masti. A big thanks to Instagram family for your love & blessings.With full of respect apke Shresth & Shubh (Luv/Kush).”

We have also seen Parul Chauhan( Suvarna) exiting the show. In the upcoming episodes, we will see Naira playing the role of a yoga instructor with her child Kairav. She has left Kartik for not having faith in her. She has taken back her previous name as Tina. Meanwhile, Kartik is seen moving on with another woman Vedika ( Pankhuri Awasthy), though we don’t know the equation of their relation. Stay tuned to YRKKH to know about the interesting twists in the plot.

