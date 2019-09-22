Manoj Bajpayee On His Web Series Debut With Raj & DK’sThe Family Man: “There Is Intrigue & Also Puzzles To Be Solved”

The Family Man is out and those who have watched it can’t stop going gaga over the newest web series to have come out of India. Boasting of international quality, courtesy the style of direction and storytelling by Raj & DK, The Family Man marks the web series debut of Manoj Bajpayee who has always been hailed as an actor par excellence.

“I knew for sure that if I had to come on the web for the first time, it had to be something unique. It needed to have that sort of potential which could change things in this world. This is what I got in The Family Man as its core concept is the kind which has immense scope to contribute in a big way,” says Manoj Bajpayee.

The actor featured in two huge ‘masala’ successes last year in the form of Baaghi 2 and Satyameva Jayate where he played an antagonist and a protagonist respectively. While former had him enact the part of a corrupt DIG, latter had him play an honest cop.

Now in The Family Man, he is taken a middle-of-the-road route. This means that while he is a world-class spy at work, back home he is a middle-class family man.

“This is the most interesting part of this whole set up since I am playing this middle-class man who needs to take care of his wife’s emotional needs, the demands of his growing up kids and his own dream of buying a house that he can gift back to his family. In the middle of this all, he needs to save the nation from any expected terror attack. How he balances the two worlds is what brings in the right mix of drama as well as humor. Moreover, Raj & DK are known to bring in their own style of humor even in the most dramatic and thrilling moments,” chuckles Manoj.

Spanning across 10 episodes, The Family Man comes to the point right away, though it keeps its eye on the ‘family’ angle associated with Manoj.

“Yes, where this character goes, you follow this guy. You want to know more about the people that he is surrounded with. That’s how the whole series happens because when you are concentrating on this family man, you also start familiarizing yourself with whoever matters to him. While that by itself brings in solid intrigue factor, there are puzzles to be solved as well. It’s on the audience out there to go and crack the mystery,” winks Manoj before signing off.

