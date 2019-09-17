Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Gul Panag & Others Attend A Special Event Of ‘The Family Man’

Amazon Prime Video Original’s ‘The Family Man’ starring Manoj Bajpayee has become the talk of the town. The trailer was released recently and it’s intriguing and at the same time, funny content. Today, the makers of the series had a press conference in Mumbai. The cast of ‘The Family Man’ spoke at length and shared insights on the series.

The entire cast of the show including Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, Gul Panag, Sharib Hashmi, Neeraj Madhav, Shreya Dhanwanthary, Sunny Hinduja, Sundeep Kishan, Shahab Ali, Darshan Kumaar and Abrad Qazi were present at the along with the Raj and DK who have helmed the series.

In ‘The Family Man’, Manoj Bajpayee will be seen juggling between his life of an intelligence officer and his family life. The actor is known to present unconventional roles. With this series, he will once again prove to capture the hearts of the audience.

The series revolves around Srikant Tiwari who might be a regular family man but when at work, he is a ‘world-class spy’ dealing with notorious terrorists.

The edgy drama thriller series has been created, produced and directed by Raj and DK (Stree, Go Goa Gone, Shor In The City). It marks the digital debut of two-time National Film Award-winning actor, Manoj Bajpayee. The series also features National Film Award recipient, Priyamani.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!