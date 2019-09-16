EXCLUSIVE VIDEO! Nora Fatehi Reveals Her Favourite Pachtaoge Meme & Talks About Working With Varun Dhawan In Street Dancer

Nora Fatehi is on a roll this year. She had an interesting cameo in the films Bharat and Batla House which stars Salman Khan and John Abraham, respectively. The actress was also seen in T-Series’ video song called Pachtaoge, alongside Vicky Kaushal.

The song became an instant hit and the audience loved seeing Nora Fatehi in a video where she is performing as an actor and not a dancer. In an EXCLUSIVE video interview with Koimoi, when the Dilbar girl was asked how is she feeling with the reactions the song and her performance has received, she said, “It feels outstanding and makes me feel that I’m doing something right. It’s one thing to be fearless as an artist and take up different projects. Pachtaoge was different. It’s not a dance number. There’s a storyline, it’s performance-driven and there’s also someone like Vicky Kaushal. He is a celebrated actor today so you can feel very intimidated to branch off something that the audience might not expect.”

The actor further added, “But I’ve gotten so lucky as genuinely the audience and fans want me to grow. They want to see me branching off as an artist.”

As soon as Pachtaoge song came out, a lot of memes were made on Nora and Vicky starrer. We asked Nora about her reaction to the memes and she said, “They are hilarious. Listen, if you are a meme, you’ve made it. I told Vicky that. I called him and told him that look you’re a meme, you’ve made it. We joke about that. The memes are great.”

In the video, Nora Fatehi also revealed which is her favourite Pachtaoge.

The actress will also be working in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D which stars Varun Dhawan and Shradha Kapoor. She shared her experience of working with them and how happy she is to be a part of such a fun project.

Watch the video below:

A few days ago, Nora Fatehi shared a new single called Pepeta in which she is seen in a completely different avatar. The song received a positive response.

