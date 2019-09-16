Is Sunil Grover FINALLY Returning To The Kapil Sharma Show? His Tweet Is Full Of Hints

Ever since comedian turned actor Sunil Grover left The Kapil Sharma Show post the mid air spat, all the fans wanted to see him back as Guthi. Though Sunil in several interviews said that he has no plans of getting back with his colleague Kapil.

But Sunil’s has posted a cryptic tweet on Twitter which has made us all happy.

Sunil’s tweet includes his famous song Mere Husband Mujhko Pyaar Nahi Karte which he shot as Guthi. The tweet has left all his fans very happy. The tweet read, “Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki … mere husband mujhko…”

Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. 🙏 baaki … mere husband mujhko… — Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) September 15, 2019

Well, it will indeed be a happy news if he gets back in the show.

Earlier, Kapil opened up about his fight rumours with Sunil in Arbaaz Khan’s show, Pinch. He said, “Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo.”

