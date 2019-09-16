Miley Cyrus & Kaitlynn Carter Are In Love More Than Ever, Go Out Twinning & Winning!

Singer Miley Cyrus and rumoured girlfriend Kaitlynn Carter sported matching outfits for an outing here.

The couple were spotted here over the weekend wearing near identical looks, reports mirror.co.uk.

The 26-year-old pop star, who is currently awaiting her divorce from husband and actor Liam Hemsworth, wore blue denim jeans and a black Metallica crop top with black shoes.

She wrapped her arms around Kaitlynn, who donned the same but chose a pair of sheer sandals.

During their walk, Kaitlynn even placed her hand on Miley’s stomach and had an animated conversation.

The “Wrecking ball” hitmaker and Kaitlynn had also gone on an Italian vacation, amid the news that Miley had split from her husband.

Miley denied that the cause of their split was her own infidelity, and Liam posted on Instagram saying he wishes his ex “nothing but health and happiness”.

