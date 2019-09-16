Shah Rukh Khan’s Favourite Paulo Coelho Praises Nawazuddin Siddiqui For Sacred Games

Bestselling author Paulo Coelho has praised Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s work in “Sacred Games“. Paulo usually shares his comments on Bollywood movies, especially of Shah Rukh Khan. He had said that Shah deserved an Oscar for My Name Is Khan.

In turn, the Bollywood actor says it’s an honour for him to be noticed and mentioned by someone like the noted author.

Coelho had shared the link of Netflix’s “Sacred Games” and wrote: “One of the best series on Netflix, with the great actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui.”

To which, Nawazuddin replied: “Sir Paulo Coelho. I have read your books ‘The Alchemist’ and also watched the film ‘Veronika decides to Die’ based on your novel. I have always been an ardent fan of your writing and it’s an honour to be noticed and mentioned by someone like you. I don’t have words to describe the feeling.”

Nawazuddin will next be seen in “Bole Chudiyan“, which marks the directorial debut of his brother Shamas Nawab Siddiqui and is produced by Rajesh Bhatia and Kiran Bhatia under their banner Woodpecker Movies.

