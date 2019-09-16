Gigi Hadid Slammed With Copyright Infringement For Using Ex-Flame Zayn Malik’s Pic

Gigi Hadid recently landed in legal trouble when she posted a picture with her ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik as photographer Robert O’Neil filed a lawsuit against the supermodel for using his work on her social media. She is being sued for copyright infringement in the Southern District of New York.

Hollywood news portal E! News got its hands on the court documents related to this issue and revealed what it stated. The document read, “This action arises out of Defendant’s unauthorized reproduction and public display of a copyrighted photograph of English singer and songwriter Zayn Malik, owned and registered by O’Neil, a New York-based professional photographer.”

The documents also allege that, “Hadid infringed O’Neil’s copyright by reproducing and publicly displaying the photo of Malik on her Instagram Story.” “Gigi Hadid is not, and has never been, licensed or otherwise authorized to reproduce, publically display, distribute and/or use the Photograph,” the document stated further.

In order to settle this issue, O’Neil wants Hadid to declare that she did infringe his copyrights by posting the photo. O’Neil is also attempting to be conferred either tangible damages and Defendant’s profits, gains or advantages of any kind attributable to Defendant’s infraction of Plaintiff’s Photograph or sanctioned damages of up to $150,000.

The 24-year-old is yet to comment on the issue. However, this is not the first time that she is facing such charges. Hadid had commented publicly in October 2018 after being sued for posting a since-deleted paparazzi photo of herself. Now, let’s see what steps does she take this time.

