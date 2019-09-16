EXCLUSIVE Videos: The Sky Is Pink Leaves Crowd With Tears – Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar’s Special Speech

The Sky Is Pink starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in lead was recently premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival. The movie has passed the test there with flying colours leaving the audience speechless, with tears in their eyes. Koimoi’s got all the exclusive information and below’s all about it.

The Sky Is Pink, premiered at the 44th Toronto International Film Festival, was attended by Priyanka, Farhan as well as the director Shonali Bose. The movie has been extremely special and close to the director’s heart as it was premiered on her son, Ishaan’s death anniversary. Talking about him at the event, Shonali in one of the videos could be heard saying, “Ishaan has been a firefly with me all through these last 9 years. I feel his beautiful presence and his light…”

Meanwhile, the crowds went insane as Farhan and PeeCee made their entry. The actor in one of the videos could be heard sharing his experience as, “I’m here for this very-very special film, The Sky Is Pink. It has really been one of life’s better work experiences and better personal experiences.. to have made this film, to have collaborated with Shonali and these wonderful people, to put together something that is so unique and so special”

Priyanka Chopra on the other hand began as, “It is always my favourite to screen my movies in Toronto. It is one of my special films. My first film that I came to Toronto with was about 10 years ago. So there are many full circles that are coming in. Standing here with this team, each one of them having so much faith in a movie that is so special and poignant. Shonali and her vision is the one thing that drew each one of us.”

In another video, PC can be seen opening about death of her father. “I lost my father a few years ago and I don’t think there was any understanding for me of how to deal with that grief. So it kind of stayed with me as a companion. But through this movie and through Shonali’s perspective…”

Albeit, the movie received a heartwarming response, leaving the crowd in tears in their eyes, to an extent where even Priyanka, Shonali and the rest of the team too broke down. The audience gave the movie a 4-minute standing ovation with the entire hall paying respects in a beautiful manner.

Check out the exclusive videos below:





