Baaghi 3: Tiger Shroff-Shraddha Kapoor-Riteish Deshmukh Starrer To Be A Remake Of Tamil Hit Vettai?

After two successful installments, Tiger Shroff is all set to treat the fans with the third part of the Baaghi franchise which will star Shraddha Kapoor as the leading lady like the first part. While the viewers are all pumped up, especially after the news of Riteish Deshmukh being a part of it, the latest reports suggest that the movie may just be a remake of R Madhavan’s Tamil hit project, Vettai.

The same has been reported by leading entertainment portal Pinkvilla as, “Tiger, Shraddha and Riteish starrer is possibly a remake of the Tamil hit film Vettai. The 2012 release featured Arya, R Madhavan, Sameera Reddy, and Amala Paul in the lead. Ritiesh and Tiger may play siblings in the movie. Shraddha plays the female lead.”

Furthermore, producer Sajid Nadiadwala has already bought rights of the Madhavan starrer. “Sajid Nadiadwala bought the rights of Vettai and is adapting it into Baaghi 3. The Tamil movie, which also starred Ashutosh Rana, revolved around two brothers who were poles apart from each other,” reveals the report.

There are huge chances for these rumours to be true, as previously even Baaghi 2 was too a remake of South movie.

Meanwhile, Shraddha, who wooed the audience with her performance in the first installment of Baaghi, has already started preparing for the upcoming third part of the franchise.

Shraddha took to Instagram Stories to share an update about the project.

She posted a photograph of the front page of the script. It read: “‘Baaghi 3‘”

“‘Baaghi 3‘ prep. Shoot starts in a few days,” Shraddha said of the film that will be directed by Ahmed Khan.

