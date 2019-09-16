Chhichhore Box Office Day 10: Gets Into A Double Digit Score Again!

Chhichhore is a success at the box office. The film entered the double digit score again on Sunday, what with 10.47 crores more coming in. This is a tremendous number for the film, especially since it is in the second week. There are very few films that manage this feat as even the biggest of them all struggle to go past the 10 crores mark in their second week. However, Chhichhore has managed to do so and that too when there is huge competition around it in the form of Dream Girl which is also doing great guns at the box office.

The Sajid Nadiadwala production has now accumulated a massive 94.06 crores already and in the process has risen up the charts when compared to the best of the best of 2019. In fact today, it would go past the lifetime numbers of Luka Chuppi (94.15 crores) and by tomorrow (or day after) it would have surpassed Batla House (97.18 crores*). Post that it would be all about hitting the century mark and that would happen inside the second week itself.

Nitesh Tiwari has now scored again after Dangal and while that was led by Aamir Khan, in case of Chhichhore it is the director’s show all the way. He put together an interesting ensemble cast and then made sure that he stayed true to his conviction. As a result, Chhichhore emerged as a good classy-massy tale that had something for everyone. The film has been accepted well by the audience and all that has to be seen is how much far does it go from here.

Note: All collections as per production and distribution sources

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!