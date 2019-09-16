Chhichhore Box Office Day 10 Early Trends: A Rock Steady Second Weekend For The Film

Chhichhore remained unaffected in its second week despite getting competition from Dream Girl. The film remained steady on second Friday and gained momentum in the weekend.

Chhichhore earned 5.34 crores on 8th day and jumped on 9th day to earn 9.42 crores. On Sunday, the collections again jumped and as per the early estimates, it has earned somewhere in 10.5-11.5 crores range which means a weekend of 25.26-26.26 crores.

Chhichhore earned 35.98 crores in the first weekend which means the weekend to weekend drop is around 30% and that is far more than acceptable.

The 10 day total business of film is 94.09-95.09 crores and 100 crores mark is just a matter of 2-3 days now.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Chhichhore released at the Box Office on September 6. The film stars Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor, Varun Sharma, Tushar Pandey, Naveen Polishetty, Tahir Raj Bhasin & Prateik Babbar in lead roles.

Sushant recently shared a list of his dreams which he wants to achieve in his life.

The 33-year-old has some materialistic dreams too. He wants to own a luxurious car Lamborghini. He also wants to contribute his bit for the environment as he is planning to plant 1000 trees.

And the sports enthusiast wants to play a cricket match left-handed.

Sushant, an alumni of Delhi College of Engineering, wants to relive his old college days.

“Spend an evening in my Delhi College of Engineering hostel,” he added.

On seeing his wishlist, Sushant’s rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty commented: “I saw you the other day, you look like a dreamer.”

